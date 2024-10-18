Teen and elderly among suspects in scams worth over $10m

Nearly 300 people suspected to be involved in job, friend impersonation and internet love scams, among others, are under investigation after a two-week police operation.

The youngest among the 292 suspects is 16 and the oldest, 78.

They are allegedly behind more than 1,287 scam cases where victims lost over $10.3 million, police said on Oct 18.

The repertoire also includes investment, e-commerce and fake buyer scams, added police.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions nabbed the 204 men and 88 women in an islandwide operation between Oct 4 and 17.

They are under probe for alleged offences including cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

If found guilty of cheating, they may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

If found guilty of money laundering, they may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

For carrying on a business to provide payment services without a licence, offenders may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.