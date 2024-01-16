Netizen shocked by stranger whispering 'I love you' into her ear

Netizen Best Beans (ariyakult) shared on TikTok a weird encounter she had at Bedok Mall on Jan 14 at noon.

She said she was out and about with her sister when a man approaching from the opposite direction got real close to her face and whispered "I love you" into her ear.

According to the netizen, the man's face was so close to her that she could feel his breath on her ear even though he was wearing a mask.

She described the man as of a large build and dressed in all blue. Admitting that she "got a shock", the netizen instinctively turned and yelled at the man after he walked away, demanding that he repeat what he had said to her.

The man realised she was yelling at him and took off.

The netizen said the aim of her video was to warn other females of creeps. “All he did was do that in my ear, which is still weird, but I just hope he doesn’t do anything worse.”

The video, which has attracted almost 7,000 likes and more than 300 messages, has got other female netizens sharing similar experiences.

Netizen Sophia said a stranger hugged her when she was at a bus stop. She added that the male stranger simply smirked at her after the hug and did not apologise.

While many other netizens shared that they have had their fair share of awkward encounters with creepy strangers, there are some who pointed out that the other party might have special needs.

Netizen Sheilachickybebe wrote that she was pinched in the buttock years ago but the teenage boy turned out to have special needs, so she dropped the matter.