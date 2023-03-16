'New cabby' loses control of taxi and reverses into pillar at Ang Mo Kio block

A taxi driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pillar at Block 414 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 last Friday (Mar 10), at around 1pm.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the cabby told an eyewitness that he was new at the job and not familiar with operating the taxi. As such, he lost control of the vehicle and reversed into the pillar.

"He said it was lucky there were no passengers in the vehicle at the time," added the source.

In response to media queries, ComfortDelGro said no one was injured in the incident except the taxi driver, who was treated for back pains.