New initiative to get seniors mingling over 70c kopi or teh

Those aged 60 and above will be able to enjoy discounted drinks every Wednesday and Friday.

On Dec 20, Hong Kah North launched a discounted sugar-free drink initiative for seniors, aimed at encouraging senior citizens to engage in healthy social interactions with friends at coffee shops near their homes.

Senior citizens aged 60 and above can enjoy kopi-O kosong or teh-O kosong for just 70 cents on Wednesdays and Fridays – much lower than the average price of $1.20 per cup.

The programme will run until June 30, 2025, at 12 coffee shops at Bukit Batok Streets 32 and 33, and Bukit Batok West Avenues 4, 5, 8 and 9.

In conjunction with the launch, the Hong Kah North Active Aging Committee is organising a Seniors Tea-Time programme, combining the discounted sugar-free drinks initiative with health education and physical activities.

The programme will rotate among the participating coffee shops, aiming not only to promote healthier lifestyles, but to connect seniors with the community to prevent social isolation.

Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State and Advisor to Hong Kah North Grassroots Organisations, said: “We think that it’s good to encourage the seniors to come and enjoy more affordable coffee at least once or twice a week, and at the same time make friends and learn to drink and eat healthily.”