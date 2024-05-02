New residential estate in Sengkang could have 10,000 homes

Plans show that the plot will have parks, a place of worship and a health and medical facility.

About 10,000 new homes could be built on a large tract of land in Fernvale North in Sengkang, based on proposed plans for a residential area next to the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

In a proposed amendment to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) master plan released on April 29, the agency is revising an 18.9ha land parcel between Fernvale Street and the TPE for the development of a new residential estate.

Plans show that the plot, which could have either private or public projects, will have parks, a place of worship and a health and medical facility.

URA said the proposed development will support the demand for housing in the area, and provide current and future residents with “commercial and recreational amenities, as well as social and community facilities, greater accessibility to parks and improved road connectivity”.

The land parcel – about the size of 35 football fields – could have its plot ratio adjusted to 3.9 to 4.2 under the proposed amendment.

The plot ratio determines the intensity of development permitted for a piece of land.

Property analysts estimate that the site could yield 8,000 to 12,000 units.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm OrangeTee Group, said a mix of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, condominiums and executive condos could be built at the site.

She said there could be pent-up demand for BTO flats in Sengkang as the last public housing project launched in the estate was in 2019.

“Some residents who have lived there for about 10 to 20 years and may be looking to upgrade to private housing. Some parents may also want to downgrade and stay near their children who are already living in these areas,” she added, noting that the large land parcel could meet such demand.

ERA Singapore key executive officer Eugene Lim said the site’s location is “strategically positioned” to support the workforce for the nearby Punggol Digital District and Seletar Aerospace Park.

He noted that an undeveloped industrial enclave at Seletar West Road is situated about 2km from the Fernvale site.

“The site could draw population to support the future development of the industrial and commercial enclave in the vicinity,” he said.

The Seletar Link Flyover, near the Fernvale plot, opened in January. It connects Seletar Link and TPE to cater to the anticipated rise in traffic due to new developments in Punggol.

When the new Sengkang West Drive is completed, it will also provide a connection to developments in Sengkang.

In Bukit Panjang, new homes could be built on the former site of Greenridge Secondary School. The school had merged with Fajar Secondary School in 2023 and moved to the latter’s site in Gangsa Road.

URA had proposed to rezone the 33,195 sq m plot from an educational institution to a residential development, to support the demand for housing in the area and allow more residents to have easier access to amenities and public transport.

Ms Sun said the plot could yield about 700 flats, or 1,000 private apartments. She added that it is more likely to be a BTO project due to the limited supply of new flats in the estate.

The last BTO project launched in Bukit Panjang was Petir Park Edge in December 2023, which consisted of 143 two-room flexi flats and 191 four-room units. The last launch before this project was in 2016.

Mr Lim said 550 to 650 units of four- and five-room flats could be built on the plot, as there has been a lack of larger units launched in the estate.