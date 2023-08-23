New video shows migrant workers sheltering from pouring rain in lorry

An Instagram video showed a group of migrant workers on a lorry using umbrellas to seek shelter from the heavy rain.

The issue of transporting our migrant workers is an ongoing one.

A recent post on Instagram, which showed a group of labourers on a lorry using umbrellas to seek shelter from the heavy rain, has many upset that they are still not being treated well.

The video, uploaded on the Singapore Incidents page on Aug 22, showed the group in the back of a lorry on the move.

It’s pouring heavily outside.

The rain gets into the back of the lorry due to strong winds.

Those at the rear of the lorry, which has no covering, resort to opening umbrellas to shield themselves.

One of the umbrellas gets bent the wrong way.

The man holding the umbrella is helped by his friend and eventually pulls the umbrella back into shape.

In their caption, Singapore Incidents implored the Land Transport Authority and Ministry of Manpower to improve the treatment of migrant workers.

Netizens were also sympathetic to the inconvenience the workers had to put up with.

“These are people who make our shelters, yet we don’t protect them,” said a user.

One took a swipe at the Government not addressing the issue quickly.

“Maybe some “people” should be transported to and from Parliament this way,” the person said.

The problem may not be so straightforward to solve, according to government officials.

In a joint statement to the media earlier in August, the authorities had said: “If the companies are unable to operate their businesses, there will be knock-on effects on society, including delays affecting new housing projects, polyclinics and MRT lines, as well as higher costs for all Singaporeans.

“Their employees – both Singaporean and migrant workers – would also risk losing their jobs if the companies close down.”