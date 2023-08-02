Not ideal for workers to be transported on lorries, but ban will have knock-on effects: Govt

Two accidents in July have renewed the decades-old plea to ban the practice of ferrying workers in lorries.

The Government recognises that it is “not ideal” for workers to be transported on lorries, but there are genuine concerns from employers about the knock-on effects of a ban, said several government bodies on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement to the media, the authorities said: “If the companies are unable to operate their businesses, there will be knock-on effects on society, including delays affecting new housing projects, polyclinics and MRT lines, as well as higher costs for all Singaporeans.

“Their employees – both Singaporean and migrant workers – would also risk losing their jobs if the companies close down.”

The Government’s statement comes after two lorry accidents in July injured 37 people, including migrant workers, renewing a decades-old plea to ban the practice of ferrying workers with lorries.

The joint statement was issued by the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Manpower, the Building and Construction Authority, Enterprise Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force.

In the past fortnight, two petitions urging safer transport for workers were co-signed and jointly issued by a total of 100 groups and individuals.

Meanwhile, more than 20 business groups on Tuesday urged the Government to carefully consider any regulatory changes, citing “real, practical and operational” complexities.

The Government on Wednesday said that in view of the challenges and trade-offs, it had encouraged companies and industry associations to work towards alternative transport arrangements for their workers without removing an exception under the Road Traffic Act allowing workers to be transported in lorries.

It said existing measures - including mandating that the front passenger cabin be fully occupied before the rear deck can be used to ferry workers - have improved safety and reduced the risks for workers.

The average number of deaths from accidents involving persons on board lorries has halved, from about six yearly between 2013 and 2017, to around three per year between 2018 and 2022.

The average number of injured persons on board lorries has also come down by about a third.

In the past five years, persons on board lorries - including those sitting in the front passenger cabins - form, on average, about 4 per cent of total injuries from road traffic accidents each year.

Meanwhile, motorcycles made up the highest proportion of injuries caused by vehicles, at about 50 per cent yearly.

The Government said: “Hence, our efforts will remain evidence-based and focus on improving safety for all road users.

“We will also continue to roll out measures that address a multitude of factors behind accidents, such as driving behaviours and vehicle speed.”

It reiterated that employers are working with government agencies to roll out an added suite of measures to improve workers’ safety.

These include putting in place minimum rest-time requirements for dual-role drivers of lorries - workers who also double up as drivers - and arranging for all drivers to be accompanied by a vehicle buddy to check that the driver is alert and able to drive safely.

The Ministry of Manpower will carry out spot checks to ensure compliance.

Speed limiters will also be required on all lorries, as announced in March 2022, with more details to be provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs later in 2023.

The Government said that while all parties agree on the importance of safety, there are mixed views on whether the transportation of workers in lorries should be banned.

It noted concerns from employers and industry associations that many companies would not be able to continue operating their business if the Government imposes a ban.

A significant number of companies, especially small and medium enterprises, have been grappling with post-pandemic cost increases and business disruptions, and are trying their best to stay afloat and complete their projects on time.

“Beyond financial costs, there are also structural and operational challenges, including the availability of alternative modes of transportation,” the authorities added.

For instance, buses may not be suitable for specialist trades, which often require transporting a small crew of workers with equipment or goods, or both, to several locations in a day.

“The situation is exacerbated by a shortage of bus drivers in Singapore, as we had seen with school buses.”

The Government said it is committed to improving safety for road users and working with parties including non-governmental organisations to develop practical solutions in the best interests of workers, so as to protect their safety and livelihoods.

The issue of transporting migrant workers is expected to be raised in Parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier in July, Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC, renewed a call in Parliament for the ban.

He has filed two questions on this issue for Wednesday’s sitting of Parliament. These include a query on the rationale for the exception under the Road Traffic Act that allows workers to be transported in lorries.