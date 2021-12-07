Next phases of Cross Island Line may have 11 new stations

The next two phases of the Cross Island Line (CRL) could include 11 new stations serving Bukit Timah, Clementi and West Coast before terminating in Tuas.

Tentative plans for the western leg also indicate that four of the proposed stations are slated to be interchanges that will link to existing or upcoming rail lines.

The four interchanges are expected to be in King Albert Park, Clementi, Jurong Pier and Gul Circle, according to an MRT system map that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) recently put up online as part of a virtual exhibition.

As at Monday (Dec 6), the virtual exhibition is no longer accessible and the system map has been taken down.

The map, which showed a proposed alignment for phases two and three of the CRL, did not name the remaining seven stations on the western leg of the rail line.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries, LTA said the station alignments for the remaining two phases of the CRL as shown in MRT system map are “conceptual alignments” that have not been finalised.

The interchange stations shown are also indicative in nature and subject to detailed engineering studies that take into account localised factors such as land availability and ground conditions, LTA added.

Details of the CRL's second phase, including the stations and their locations, are still being finalised as engineering studies are ongoing.

Based on the map seen by The Straits Times, the western leg of the 50km CRL starts from Bright Hill station in Sin Ming and appears to connect with King Albert Park station on the Downtown Line, Clementi station on the East-West line and Jurong Pier station on the upcoming Jurong Region Line.

The line eventually terminates at Gul Circle, reconnecting with the East-West Line.

According to the map, there will also be a new terminus station on the eastern leg of the CRL. Likely to be located at the future Changi Airport Terminal 5, it appears to be an interchange that will link to a future extension of the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Construction has already begun on the CRL's first phase, which comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

The 29km stretch will serve residential and industrial areas, including in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu and Serangoon North.

It is expected to be completed in 2030.

A segment of the CRL will also extend from Pasir Ris to Punggol.