Part of Loyang Avenue closed until 2029, with motorists diverted to alternative routes

A stretch of Loyang Avenue between Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way has been closed until the second quarter of 2029 to facilitate works for the construction of the Loyang MRT station and Loyang Viaduct.

Drivers on this road heading towards both Tampines Expressway (TPE) and Changi Village will be diverted to Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Loyang Way, which have been widened, the Land Transport Authority said in October 2022.

Park connectors nearby will also be diverted.

Meanwhile, additional connecting roads have been introduced off Pasir Ris Drive 3, Loyang Drive and Loyang Way 4 adjoining Loyang Avenue to improve connectivity.

LTA has also specially constructed a new bus-only corridor in Loyang Way, where seven bus services will be temporarily diverted.

The closure of Loyang Avenue will require the removal of six bus stops, while two bus stops will be relocated to the bus-only corridor, LTA added.

In a Facebook post on Feb 23, LTA reminded motorists of the changes and to follow the signs and traffic advisory messages on site.

LTA has also posted on Facebook street maps showing the alternative routes.

It added that the transport infrastructure improvements will enhance the connectivity in the Changi region, making it a more vibrant place to live, work and play.

The Loyang station, located in Loyang Avenue, is the third on the Cross Island Line (CRL). With its construction kicking off in the fourth quarter of 2021, the station is part of the first phase of CRL, which is slated to be ready by 2030.

The first phase, CRL1, will span 29km, with 12 stations from Aviation Park to Pasir Ris, and Hougang to Bright Hill.

When it is completed, travellers commuting between Loyang Industrial Area and Hougang will be able to cut the current 75 minutes of travel time to 20 minutes.

Those travelling between Loyang Industrial Area and Serangoon North will save 50 minutes of travel time, bringing the commute down to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, the 2.6km Loyang Viaduct directly above the station will be situated between TPE and Loyang Way, with up and down ramps at TPE and near Loyang Lane. Construction began in the third quarter of 2022 and is expected to finish by 2028.

The 2.6km Loyang Viaduct will be situated between TPE and Loyang Way. PHOTO: LTA

The viaduct is part of the Changi Northern Corridor, which will support key industrial and business districts like Loyang Industrial Estate, Changi Airfreight Centre and the Aviation Logistics Park.

Another road that will be used to facilitate construction works is a section of Pasir Ris Drive 1 between Pasir Ris Drive 8 and Pasir Ris Central. It will be closed from the third quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2028 for construction of the Pasir Ris station on the CRL.

In October 2022, Pasir Ris Drive 1 between Pasir Ris Drive 2 and Drive 4 was closed to support the works for the CRL Pasir Ris East station. This closure will last until the second quarter of 2028.