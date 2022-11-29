Night Safari’s animal show returns with new amphitheatre, revamped cast and storyline

Alongside pre-existing animal ambassadors, the show will feature three new species including raccoon dogs (one pictured above).

The Night Safari’s Creatures of the Night show reopened on Tuesday in a new amphitheatre with a refreshed cast and storyline.

The new 1,000-seat theatre next to the park entrance is 30 per cent bigger than its predecessor and fully sheltered, which allows the animal show to proceed regardless of weather conditions.

Alongside pre-existing animal ambassadors such as the fennec fox, the show will feature three new species – the Indian crested porcupines, raccoon dogs and bearded pigs.

Ms Chan Poh Shan, assistant vice-president of animal behaviour and programmes at Mandai Wildlife Group, said that such animal presentations are an important way for guests to learn more about the animals and where they fit in the larger ecosystem.

She added: “With the refreshed presentation narrative, we have introduced more animals that guests may not otherwise have the chance to see and shine the spotlight on the enigmatic wildlife that come out under the cover of darkness, and their astounding natural abilities.”

The new 1,000-seat theatre is 30 per cent bigger than its predecessor and fully sheltered. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Ms Chan said the Night Safari team spent the last few months getting the animals used to the new environment, which has additions such as new water features and thematic trees for the new show.

These animals were trained using humane methods, such as positive reinforcement, to highlight their behaviours in the wild.

Ms Chan said: “We hope guests will walk away from Creatures of the Night with a new-found or deeper appreciation for nature.”

Besides the new show, the Night Safari has also introduced two new exhibits, which will rotate different animal ambassadors along the walkway towards the amphitheatre.

Here, guests can observe animals such as fennec foxes and binturongs – a South-east Asian bear cat – as well as reticulated and Burmese pythons, in naturalistic environments.

Guests can observe animals such as fennec foxes and binturongs - a South-east Asian bear cat - in naturalistic environments. ST PHOTOS: ONG WEE JIN

Animal behaviour and programmes vice-president Gail Laule said that the show was revamped to give guests a more immersive and educational experience of wildlife.

She added: “For almost two decades, Creatures of the Night has offered guests a rare look into the mysterious nocturnal animal kingdom… (For the new presentation) we also wanted to highlight the threats these species face, foster empathy for their plight and motivate everyone to do their part to preserve and protect these very special animals.”

The Creatures of the Night at the Night Safari’s new amphitheatre is held daily at 7.30pm and 9pm.

The public can reserve their seats online at www.mandai.com/en/book-presentation-seats.html#ns

Booking opens two hours before the show.