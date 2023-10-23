NLB launches Garfield-Mr Kiasu pop-up comic library at Centrepoint

The pop-up library is part of Paramount’s year-round events across Asia celebrating Garfield’s 45th anniversary.

The National Library Board (NLB) has launched on Monday its first character-themed pop-up library at The Centrepoint, featuring 1980s and 1990s comic book icons Garfield and Mr Kiasu.

The pop-up is a collaboration between Mr Kiasu’s co-creator Johnny Lau, media and entertainment company Paramount Global – which owns the Garfield character – and Frasers Property Singapore, which runs The Centrepoint.

The pop-up is open to the public and will run until March, said NLB.

To create a unique and immersive experience, the 614 sq ft pop-up library – almost as big as a three-room Housing Board flat – is modelled after home-grown comic-book character Mr Kiasu’s cosy HDB home.

Visitors can browse a specially curated collection of e-titles and about 120 physical comic books featuring the two characters.

The physical Mr Kiasu books were donated by Mr Lau, while those of Garfield were donated by the global publishing arm of Paramount.

NLB said: “While the books are not for loan, patrons are invited to make themselves at home at the various seating areas around the pop-up library to enjoy the collection on site.”

Aside from e-comics, e-books on topics such as cooking, leisure and wellness are available for loan via QR codes on the pop-up library’s feature walls.

On one of the library’s walls is a mural conceptualised and drawn by Mr Lau exclusively for the pop-up.

The 614 sq ft pop-up library is modelled after home-grown comic-book character Mr Kiasu’s cosy Housing Board home. PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD The mural illustrates the friendship between Garfield and Mr Kiasu, showing Mr Kiasu inviting the famous feline to Singapore to try laksa. The Garfield x Mr Kiasu pop-up library is part of NLB’s ongoing efforts to bring the library experience and resources beyond its premises, NLB said.

Chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: “Our latest pop-up library brings together, for the first time, well-loved characters from Singapore and the United States. This pop-up library also shows the exciting possibilities in reading and learning that partnerships can bring to our patrons.”