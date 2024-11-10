‘No place in our society’: Hindu leaders, Mufti decry violence

The suspect will be charged in court on Nov 11 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The Mufti said he hopes this incident will not be used to sow any discord in society, but instead strengthen ties and peace in Singapore.

There can be no place for any form of violence, especially not in the name of religion and religious places, said Muslim and Hindu leaders in Singapore on Nov 10, adding that they stand in solidarity with the Catholic community here.

They made these statements a day after the stabbing of a priest at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah.

On Instagram, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, said: “We stand together with Catholics and all faith communities in Singapore in protecting the safety and sanctity of all places of worship, and in reinforcing the peaceful nature of our respective teachings.”

He made the comments in a letter to Cardinal William Goh, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in Singapore, dated Nov 9.

Dr Nazirudin said he read about the incident with sadness and concern, and said the Muslim community prays and hopes for a quick recovery for the Reverend Christopher Lee, the priest who was attacked.

“We hope this incident will not be used to sow any discord and division in our society but will only strengthen our collective resolve to preserve the peace and harmony in Singapore,” added Dr Nazirudin.

He added that he hopes the Catholic community remains resilient and steadfast during this period.

The Hindu Endowments Board and Hindu Advisory Board also expressed sadness at the incident in a joint statement on Facebook on Nov 10.

“Acts of violence have no place in our society, especially in sacred places meant for peace and reflection,” the statement read.

The boards said the Hindu community too stands united in solidarity with the Catholic community and their leaders during this time, and extended their sympathies to Father Lee and his loved ones. The boards added that they are praying for Father Lee’s speedy recovery.

The Inter-Religious Organisation, which represents 10 faiths – the Baha’i faith, Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Judaism, Sikhism, Taoism and Zoroastrianism – had on Nov 9 condemned the attack, and said acts of violence in a place of worship cannot be tolerated.

Father Lee was conducting evening mass at the church when the attack happened and the assailant – who had five weapons in his possession – was disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested by police officers, said the police in a statement.

The attacker, a Singaporean Sinhalese man, was identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer on Nov 10.

The 37-year-old Singaporean had declared previously that he is a Christian, and is believed to have acted alone, based on preliminary investigations. The police said they do not suspect that the attack was an act of terrorism, for now.

The church told parishioners ahead of morning mass on Nov 10 that the priest’s surgery went well, and that he is resting. In an update on Facebook the church said that Father Lee is in stable condition, and remains in hospital for monitoring.

Basnayake will be charged in court on Nov 11 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.