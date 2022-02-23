Not known how cat ended up in canal, but see how it was brought out

A group of residents came together to rescue a cat that was mewing pitifully in a canal in Jalan Besar.

They improvised with various items to pull the cat up, without going down into the canal, which had some water in it.

Stomp user Grace shared footage of the rescue operation at the canal next to the Jalan Besar Community Club on Monday (Feb 21) around 6.30pm.

The footage shows one man using a net and another using an umbrella, both attached to poles.

The men lowered these into the canal, while others tried to make sure they did not fall into the canal as well.

Eventually, through teamwork, the cat was successfully scooped up and lifted to safety.

Passers-by who were watching the drama applauded.

“Community spirit at its best, Covid or not," said Grace.

Watch the video here: