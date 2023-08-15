‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Tommy Koh lauds car crash survivor on his graduation from NUS

Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh (centre) hosted Ting Jun Heng (second from left) for lunch to congratulate him on his graduation.

National University of Singapore (NUS) student Ting Jun Heng - who suffered a traumatic brain injury in an accident that killed his friend five years ago - has graduated with an honours degree in political science.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, veteran diplomat Tommy Koh said he hosted Mr Ting for lunch and congratulated him on his graduation. Professor Koh is former rector of Tembusu college, where all four victims of the car crash studied.

Prof Koh said he also invited to lunch then Master of Tembusu College Gregory Clancey, Professor Lina Lim and Dr Margaret Tan.

In his post, Prof Koh remembered how Mr Ting’s friend, Kathy Ong Kai Ting, 19, died.

Prof Koh said: “Five years ago, Jun Heng and three of his friends from Tembusu College were involved in a tragic car accident. One of the students, Kathy, was killed. Jun Heng was badly injured and in a coma. In nothing short of a miracle, he survived and has graduated.

I hosted lunch today to congratulate Ting Jun Heng for graduating from NUS. Five years ago, Jun Heng and three of his... Posted by Tommy Koh on Monday, August 14, 2023

“We will continue to help Jun Heng find a job and heal from his injuries. Congratulations and good luck Jun Heng.”

On April 19, 2018, Ms Ong, Mr Ting and two other friends - Mr Zon Lim Thou Jung and Mr Lim Jin Jie - got into a cab at Clementi Mall in Commonwealth Avenue West and were headed to Tembusu College in NUS.

Their cab was making a discretionary right turn at the Clementi Road junction when a Nissan crashed into them and sent both cars spinning.

Ms Ong died from multiple injuries about three hours later in hospital. Mr Lim Jin Jie suffered bleeding in the brain and a spinal fracture while Mr Zon Lim, who was seated in front, suffered a brain injury. Both men were 22 at the time, and they were hospitalised for eight days.