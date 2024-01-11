O-level results: 86.8% of students get 5 or more passes in record performance

Out of the 23,503 students who received their results on Thursday, 20,389 or 86.8 per cent of them attained five or more passes.

Students who sat the O-level examinations in 2023 fared better than previous cohorts, achieving the best set of results in at least three decades.

Out of the 23,503 students who received their results on Thursday, 20,389 or 86.8 per cent of them attained five or more passes.

This is up slightly from 86.2 per cent in 2022, and 85.6 per cent in 2021.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint statement on Thursday that 96.7 per cent of the class of 2023 passed at least three or more subjects. Nearly all the candidates, or 99.8 per cent, passed at least one subject.

Students who wish to apply for junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education may do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their O-level results. Registration opens from now to 4pm next Tuesday (Jan 16).

Students who wish to enquire more about their options can do so by approaching their teachers or their education and career guidance (ECG) counsellors. They can also refer to the MySkillsFuture portal or MOE’s CourseFinder website.

Alternatively, they can make an appointment with a counsellor from MOE’s ECG Centre via this website. The centre will offer counselling services until Jan 18.