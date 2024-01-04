2023 O-level results to be released on Jan 11

Candidates can submit their course choices between 4pm on Jan 11 and 4pm on Jan 16.

The results of the 2023 GCE O-level examinations will be released on Jan 11.

Candidates can receive their results from their secondary schools from 2pm on that day, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Jan 4.

The schools will share collection arrangement details with the candidates.

Candidates who are unwell should not go to school to collect their results, said MOE, adding that they can appoint a proxy to collect the results on their behalf.

The proxies will have to produce relevant documents for verification by the school when collecting the results.

School candidates should contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can access their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) Candidates Portal.

Those who do not have a Singpass account can view their results on the portal using the account they created when they registered for the exams.

Both school and private candidates will receive a digital copy of Form A via their registered e-mail addresses from 2pm on Jan 11, which will show the candidate’s O-level results and courses for which they are eligible to apply.

Candidates can submit their course choices between 4pm on Jan 11 and 4pm on Jan 16 via the Joint Admissions Exercise Internet System (JAE-IS).

They are also encouraged to use the JAE worksheet before submitting their applications, said MOE.

JAE posting results are slated for release on Feb 1 via SMS and the JAE-IS.

Applicants posted to junior colleges or Millennia Institute are to report to these institutions on Feb 2.

If students cannot turn up that day for valid reasons, they should contact their institution directly to confirm that they are accepting the place they have been offered. The school will then be able to reserve the place for them.

Applicants posted to polytechnics and any Institute of Technical Education will receive an e-mail or letter from their respective institutions on enrolment details by the end of February.