One dead, two seriously injured in fiery crash on bus travelling from Singapore to KL

The tourist who died was trapped in the burning bus after the accident in the early hours of Jan 13.

MELAKA – A tourist from India has died, while two others had serious injuries, after their bus caught fire following an accident on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters Superintendent Arshad Abu identified the person who died as Yafarah Taj Fakrudin Hussaini, 17. The tourist was trapped in the burning bus after the accident at 3.50am on Jan 13.

Superintendent Arshad said the tour bus was on its way from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, carrying 28 passengers.

He said the seriously injured passengers were Peer Mohamed Kannudeen, 69, from Kalakad municipality in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and Anissa Begum Fakrudin Hussaini, 45, from the Indian city of Chennai.

The latter had third-degree burns when the bus was engulfed in flames following a collision with a motorcycle.

Superintendent Arshad said two other passengers had minor injuries, while 21-year-old motorcyclist Haziq Hilmi Razali escaped unhurt.

“The deceased and the injured passengers are family members,” the superintendent said.

He said the accident is believed to have occurred when the motorcyclist allegedly fell off his bike, before the bus hit the motorcycle and caught fire.

The injured passengers were rushed to Hospital Alor Gajah. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK