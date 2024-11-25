Man dies while in custody after creating ruckus at KLIA

The case has been classified as sudden death.

KUALA LUMPUR – A 30-year-old foreign man died after he was detained for creating a ruckus at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the man, who was travelling to Phuket, Thailand, from the United Kingdom, had transited at KLIA on Nov 23.

“He had caused a ruckus and acted aggressively while in transit.

“He was subsequently detained but not before injuring two policemen and an auxiliary policeman,” he said in a statement on Nov 25.

The suspect lost consciousness during the documentation process of this arrest, he said.

“He was treated by the KLIA medical team but was later pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The body was sent to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang for post-mortem.

“However the cause of death could not be determined yet as we are waiting for the chemist’s report,” he added.

Datuk Hussein said the case is classified as sudden death and the investigation is being conducted by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department’s Criminal and Custodial Death Unit.

“They will investigate thoroughly before referring the investigation results to the coroner.

“The case will also be referred to IPCC,” he said, referring to the Independent Police Conduct Commission. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK