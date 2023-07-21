One taken to hospital after Bedok Reservoir flat catches fire; 3rd electrical fire in a week

The SCDF was alerted to the fire in a seventh floor unit at Block 618 Bedok Reservoir Road at 3.40am on Friday.

One person was taken to hospital after a flat in Bedok Reservoir Road caught fire on Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Friday that preliminary investigations indicate the fire was caused by an electrical issue in a bedroom.

The SCDF was alerted to the fire in a seventh floor unit at Block 618 Bedok Reservoir Road at 3.40am on Friday.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, black smoke was observed coming out of the unit. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

The fire also spread to part of the living room, and the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage, SCDF said.

It said two people from the affected unit had left it before SCDF arrived, and both were assessed by a paramedic for smoke inhalation.

One of them was subsequently taken to Singapore General Hospital, while the other declined to be taken to hospital.

About 90 residents from the affected block were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

This is the third electrical fire this week.

On Wednesday, a kitchen was engulfed in flames in a Sengkang Housing Board block. A family of five, including three children, were rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

On Sunday, a flat in Serangoon caught fire when no one was inside. A cat was rescued from the burning unit, which was likely to have been caused by an electrical issue in a bedroom.

In data released earlier in 2023, the SCDF said the number of electrical fires rose by 18.8 per cent to 228 cases in 2022.

Most of these fires were caused by electrical faults in wirings or electrical appliances, or due to the overloading of electrical sockets.

