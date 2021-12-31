OnlyFans influencer facing obscenity charges out of Manhunt

Titus Low, reportedly the first local OnlyFans content creator, who is facing charges related to obscene materials posted on the platform, is out of this year's Manhunt Singapore.

He was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 30) and is accused of uploading 32 sexually explicit images and videos to his OnlyFans account between April and October this year.

The popular Singaporean influencer was confirmed as one of the competition's 21 finalists in September, and on Friday morning, his picture was still there among the others on its Instagram page.

But The Straits Times has reported that he will no longer be participating.

Manhunt, which claims to be “the most prestigious of all Pageants & Model competitions for men”, will hold its finals at the end of January.

Low is said to have thousands of subscribers on OnlyFans, where members can share adult content, and reportedly enjoys a five-digit monthly income from it.

He is also followed by hundreds of thousands on his Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

He had earlier been warned not to use his OnlyFans account but allegedly continued to do so. His case has been adjourned to Jan 20.

The offence of transmitting obscene material electronically carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine, or both.