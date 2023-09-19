Orchard salon snips off woman’s eyelashes without consent, eventually apologise and offer refund

Life is short, but your lashes shouldn't be, goes the saying.

For one woman, however, two unfortunate experiences at the same salon left her with a swollen eye and an alleged unnecessary trim of her “eye curtains”.

The woman, who wished to be known only as F, told MS News that her first appointment at the salon – in Orchard – took place on Sept 16.

According to her friend who shared details of the incident in a now-deleted TikTok video, F had requested a “Natural Wet Lash” design.

However, the result was lashes that were “too full” and had “no gaps”, as the technician had apparently stuck the lash strands too close to one another.

F’s friend described them as “caterpillars” due to their fuzziness.

Aside from being upset with how her lashes looked, F was also experiencing swelling in her left eye the next day.

Wanting to fix the issue, she contacted the salon and made another appointment. “I agreed to go back and pleaded for a full removal a few times during our conversation,” F said.

“While I had asked for a refund initially, I did not insist on it. I just wanted the lash extensions removed.”

During her second appointment on Sept 17, she was attended to by a different technician, who removed most of the extensions at the base of her eyelids that had been causing irritation.

With the issue seemingly resolved, F thanked the employee and left the salon. It was only later, when she inspected her eyelids closely, that she realised the technician had cut off her natural eyelashes as well.

Her friend, via a TikTok video, had shared several close-up photos of F’s eye with arrows pointing to what appear to be eyelash stumps.

“Do not visit unless you want them to mess up your lashes and then ‘solve’ the issue by cutting it,” she warned in the caption.

F then contacted the salon through WhatsApp, and said she received no apology or offer of compensation. Instead, they said she should have followed the “advice” of the staff.

They even ignored her messages initially, F said.

F’s friend who uploaded the TikTok contacted the salon as well. In response, the salon pinned the blame on F.

They claimed that the mistake was due to her “full D curvature”, referring to the shape of the eyelash extensions.

“It was completely unnatural from the start,” they said. “We always take the time to consult carefully with customers, and hopefully you know that.”

On Sept 18, after a few more unanswered messages, the salon finally contacted F, apologising for the matter and offering a refund as well as another free service.

F said she turned down the offer, as she could no longer trust the salon with her eyelashes.

According to MS News, the salon said they have resolved the issue.

“It was the new intern’s fault, she was corrected by the company owner,” they said.