Drink driving: 10 deaths, 123 accidents in 9 months

There have been 10 deaths from 123 accidents caused by drink driving in the first nine months of 2024, while 1,260 people have been arrested for the offence in the same period.

Statistics provided by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) show the same number of deaths caused by 128 drink-driving cases in the first nine months of 2023, and 1,254 people arrested in the same time period in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the annual anti-driving campaign at the Clarke Quay Fountain Square on Nov 28, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said the authorities are constantly seeking new ways to drive home the anti-drink driving message.

These include using social media platforms such as TikTok. He pointed to examples of the SPF using the social media platform to release two short videos that serve as public education on drink driving.

Both videos eventually went viral and attracted more than two million views, he added.

Said Associate Professor Faishal: “These incidents impact our whole community and what makes them particularly heartbreaking is that they are preventable. This is why our anti-drink drive efforts are so crucial.”

The campaign, organised by the Traffic Police (TP) and partners comprising the Singapore Road Safety Council, Singapore Nightlife Business Association, and Singapore River One, aims to remind all motorists about road safety.

This comes as Singapore averaged more than one death a month from drink-driving accidents in the first nine months of 2024. From January to September 2024, the Republic has averaged more than 13 drink-driving cases monthly.

In a statement on Nov 28, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) of Police Daniel Tan said that casualties from selfish, reckless and indulgent drivers have torn families apart.

SAC Tan, who is commander of TP said: “Remember, the guilt of killing or maiming someone far outweighs any legal punishment. The choice is simple – if you drink, don’t drive.”

Mid-year statistics from TP show that the number of drink-driving accidents increased to 96 in the first half of 2024, compared with 88 cases from the same period in 2023.

Nine out of the 96 cases recorded from January to June 2024 were fatal.

The number of arrests for drink-driving cases dropped to 812 in the first six months of 2024, compared with 853 in the same period from 2023.

From 2020 to 2023, the number of drink-driving cases increased from 146 to 180.

The authorities will continue efforts to weed out errant road users by conducting daily roadblocks and operations across the island.

Prof Faishal pointed to one such multi-agency operation held on Nov 8 – which included a ringfencing operation conducted by the TP at the Joo Chiat area – resulting in 12 drivers arrested for suspected drink driving.

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.

Additionally, offenders may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.