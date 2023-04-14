 Orchard Towers nightlife outlets may be allowed to operate until July, subject to conditions , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Orchard Towers nightlife outlets may be allowed to operate until July, subject to conditions

This deadline extension will facilitate Orchard Towers’ nightlife outlets’ transition to alternative arrangements.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Michelle Chin
Apr 14, 2023 05:49 am

Orchard Towers’ public entertainment (PE) outlets can now renew their PE licences till this July if they meet the requirements for renewal.

There will be no further renewal of PE licences after that.

On July 15, 2022, the police had informed business operators and property owners of Orchard Towers’ PE outlets that it will not grant new PE licences, nor renew PE licences for existing PE outlets beyond May 31, 2023.

But according to a statement issued by the police on Thursday, they have now extended the deadline by two months for Orchard Towers’ nightlife outlets to stop PE operations.

This came after PE operators and the Singapore Nightlife Business Association appealed to extend their PE licences.

The Government has considered the appeal. It will not be changing the policy direction, but the police had agreed to a deadline extension, the statement said.

This deadline extension will facilitate Orchard Towers’ nightlife outlets’ transition to alternative arrangements, the statement added.

There have been concerns among members of the public over public safety and vice activities at Orchard Towers.

Last July, the police conducted a series of operations targeting vice activities there. These resulted in a 52-year-old man being charged with allegedly operating an unlicensed massage parlour there, and seven women arrested for their involvement in suspected vice-related activities.

In July 2019, a man was killed at Orchard Towers during a fight.

