Orchard Towers still plagued by seedy activities

Orchard Towers, the iconic yet controversial multi-storey complex at the heart of Singapore’s shopping district, has long been synonymous with its seedy underbelly.

Despite efforts by the authorities to clean up the area, it seems the lure of vice still lingers, attracting both the curious and the desperate.

Several of the clubs and bars that packed this once-bustling nightlife hub had their public entertainment licences revoked last year. But the closure of these establishments seems to have merely shifted the problem, not eradicated it.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the number of sex workers operating outside Orchard Towers seems to have nearly doubled, with women allegedly soliciting business from male passers-by. More than 10 scantily-clad women were seen standing on both sides of the building, some alone, others in groups of two or three.

The women, believed to be sex workers, allegedly approached any men who made eye contact or paused, attempting to engage them in conversation.

Most of the women claimed to be Vietnamese aged between 20s and 40s. It was observed that some of them specifically targeted foreigners and often remained in the area until 3am.

The Chinese daily reporter was approached by several women, with one asking if he required sexual services.

The situation was corroborated by a representative of Orchard Towers' management committee. He shared that residents had complained about their wives and daughters being mistaken for the sex workers and were harassed by potential clients.