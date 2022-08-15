Brawl involving over 10 people filmed outside Orchard Towers

It had been a while coming, what with the pandemic and the lockdown.

But just months after nightspots reopened to the public, fights between groups of people pouring out into the streets seem to be back in full force.

Recently, the latest venue for such a scrap was in the Orchard Towers area, where two fights took place on adjacent roads.

A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook group SG Chinese Community on Sunday (Aug 14).

The video shows two fights taking place at the junction of Claymore Drive and Claymore Road.

On Claymore Drive, several people can be seen attacking a man, attempting to hit him repeatedly, while on Claymore Road, several people are in a scuffle in the middle of the road beside a red car.

It is unclear how the fights started and when exactly all of it happened.

Drink responsibly, people.