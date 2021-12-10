Otters show their support for Singapore national football team at Geylang field

Three otters joined the Singapore national football team during one of their training sessions at the Geylang ActiveSG Field on Dec 3.

Three otters joined the Singapore national football team during one of their training sessions at the Geylang ActiveSG Field last week.

Stomper Wahido shared with Stomp video clips of the otters that he took on Dec 3 at about 7pm.

"The otters were there for about 15 to 20 minutes," said Wahido.

"The players and small crowd gave the otters mutual space to roam around the field freely.

"They were never harmed or disturbed at all," he added.

"It's amazing how the otters could have appeared inland there at Lor 12 Geylang because the Kallang River and sea are quite a distance away."

Singapore is hosting the Suzuki Cup, which kicked off on Sunday (Dec 5).

Singapore beat the Philippines on Wednesday (Dec 8) and will face Timor-Leste next Tuesday (Dec 14).

The Lions are currently sitting at the top of Group A with six points.

The top two teams in each group will move on to the semi-finals.