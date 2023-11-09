Over $1.42m in penalties imposed for evasion of duties and GST at checkpoints

The authorities found that cases involving homeware and furnishings, as well as fashion and personal accessories, are on the rise.

More than $1.42 million in penalties were imposed after 4,669 cases of travellers and importers evading duties and goods and services tax (GST) were found at the land checkpoints from January to October 2023.

The total amount of duty and GST recovered came up to $14,190.67 for these cases, the Singapore Customs said on Thursday.

The authorities found that cases involving homeware and furnishings, as well as fashion and personal accessories, are on the rise. About 28 per cent of cases found in recent operations are from these categories, while tobacco-related cases make up half of the cases.

In 2022, there were 31 cases found involving homeware and furnishings, and fashion and personal accessories. But in the first 10 months of 2023, 79 such cases were found at checkpoints.

In its operations at the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints in October, Singapore Customs together with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) found 58 cases in total and recovered $624.45 in duty and GST, the statement said, and $9,700 in penalties were imposed.

During these operations, customs and ICA officers directed more than 200 cars and travellers for enhanced checks.

A work permit holder failed to declare 10 sets of night curtains in his vehicle which were intended for commercial use. The amount of GST involved was $60.40, and he was given a penalty of $600.

A woman was found with two undeclared luxury bags, which amounted to about $57.65 in GST. A penalty of $575 was imposed.

Customs and ICA officers directing cars for enhanced checks during the operations in October. PHOTO: ICA

Those who are involved in any fraudulent evasion of, or attempt to fraudulently evade, any customs duty or excise duty may be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, or jailed for up to two years.

The Customs spokesperson urged all travellers and importers, including couriers, to use the Customs@SG web application to declare and pay for their overseas purchases truthfully, including goods carried for or on behalf of other people.

Those intending to pay for their dutiable and taxable items upon arrival may do so at the Customs Tax Payment Office at the various checkpoints.

They may consult Singapore Customs officers at the Customs Tax Payment Office if they are unsure of the applicable GST import relief entitlements or duty-free allowances.

From July 1, 2020, all cigarettes and other tobacco products imported into, sold, offered for sale or distributed in Singapore must comply with the standardised packaging requirements. Cigarettes or tobacco products that do not comply with requirements will be disposed of at the checkpoints.

The public can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 6355 2000, or refer to https://go.gov.sg/customs-guide-for-arriving-travellers for more details.