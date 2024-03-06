S'pore Customs warns of new e-mail impersonation scam

Singapore Customs has warned about the emergence of a recent variant of an e-mail impersonation scam.

In a Facebook post on March 4, Singapore Customs said these e-mails claim to be from its director-general Tan Hung Hooi, or other senior members of its management, and they ask recipients to complete a task.

“These e-mails were not sent by anyone from Singapore Customs. We urge the public to be vigilant against such scammers claiming to be Singapore Customs officers,” the post said.

It added that official correspondence from Singapore Customs would not be sent from personal e-mail accounts such as Gmail, Yahoo, or other unofficial e-mail domains.

The agency advised the public to verify the authenticity of e-mails from Singapore Customs by checking if the sender’s e-mail address contains the domain “@customs.gov.sg”, or by contacting customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg when in doubt.

It said: “We take a serious view of such impersonation incidents as they undermine public trust in Singapore Customs.”

More information on how to protect against Customs-related scams can be found at go.gov.sg/scam-advisory