Owner of building with samsui woman mural fined $2,000

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a joint statement on July 10 that the mural depicting a smoking samsui woman may remain without modifications.

But the owner of the building at 297 South Bridge Road has been fined $2,000 for failing to obtain conservation permission prior to the commencement of works.

URA requires all owners of conserved buildings to submit their mural proposals for approval as murals on conserved buildings are prominent visual markers that enhance the character of conservation districts.

The building owner began work on the mural on the conserved building without approval from URA.

URA informed the building owner’s representatives in March that approval had not yet been obtained for the mural and requested that a submission be made immediately.

Works on the mural continued despite two reminders from URA for the building owner to obtain approval.

An application for conservation permission was submitted on April 11 – after the mural was completed.

URA and MOH agreed to retain the mural, without any modifications to it, in view of the fact that the mural is largely perceived as an art piece and not an advertisement for tobacco, which is against the law.

Had prior approval been sought, MOH would have raised concerns about the depiction of smoking to be featured in such a prominent mural and requested modification.