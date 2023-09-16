 Packed first day in office for President Tharman, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam at the launch of the Mid-Autumn Festival light up at Kreta Ayer Square on Sept 15.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre, right) hosting lunch for members of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) at the Istana on Sept 15.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Sep 16, 2023 12:35 am

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday attended the launch of the Philanthropy Asia Summit – his first event since he was sworn in as Singapore’s ninth president on Thursday night – as its distinguished patron.

After the summit, Mr Tharman had his first meeting with the Council of Presidential Advisers over lunch at the Istana.

He said in a Facebook post: “Its members each have long experience, knowledge and leadership in diverse areas – business, the public sector and social services. I look forward to working with them.”

He then hosted Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is here on an unofficial visit. They had an exchange on the regional economic environment and Bhutan’s strategies for the future, Mr Tharman added.

He later met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Tharman noted that the president meets the PM regularly to be updated on the Government’s plans and discuss the issues of the day.

“I look forward to a constructive relationship with the PM and his Cabinet,” he added.

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam (centre), accompanied by PM Lee Hsien Loong, inspecting the guard of honour at the Istana shortly before he was inaugurated as Singapore's ninth president on Sept 14.
Tharman sworn in as S’pore’s 9th president

He then capped his day with Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam at the opening of the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival.

“The streets of Chinatown are resplendent with colourful lanterns. Do go to appreciate the atmosphere of the festival,” he wrote in his post.

 

