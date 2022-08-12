 Panda cub Le Le celebrates one-year-old birthday, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Panda cub Le Le celebrates one-year-old birthday

Another milestone Le Le has achieved is beginning his positive reinforcement training to prepare for routine health monitoring.PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP
Chin Hui Shan
Aug 12, 2022 10:51 am

Le Le, the first Giant Panda cub born in Singapore, celebrated his first birthday with mum Jia Jia with a three-tier ice cake stuffed with carrots, bamboos, edible flowers and apple slices at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Friday (Aug 12).

The new cub celebrated his first birthday with new milestones including his first bites of solid food.

While he is still mainly reliant on his mother's milk, the panda cub has started to eat solid food such as pellets and carrots since June this year.

Weighing just an estimated 200g at birth, he weighed more than 33kg on Friday.

Another milestone Le Le has achieved is beginning his positive reinforcement training to prepare for routine health monitoring.

 

We’re LIVE at #RiverWonders’ Giant Panda Forest to kick-off Le Le’s birthday weekend with a sweet enrichment treat for our beary precious panda! 🥳🐼

Posted by Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Fans of Le Le can catch him celebrating his birthday with cake on Sunday (Aug 14) at 10am at Giant Panda Forest.

Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are seen at Kaeng Krachan elephant park at Zurich zoo on July 27, 2022.
World

Deadly virus stalks Zurich zoo, killing three elephants

The firstborn to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia, Le Le was born at about 7.50am on Aug 14 last year.

Le Le was born at about 7.50am to giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia on Aug 14 last year. PHOTO: MANDAI WILDLIFE GROUP
 
