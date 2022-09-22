Parents get the rap for weird baby names

She ain’t holding back, not pulling any punches.

She’s hitting hard, letting rip with her rap.

She’s rolling eyes, and naming names.

Aiden, Brayden, Cayden, Jayden…

Zayden?

This TikToker has had enough. Some baby names should be illegal, she says in a video that has been viewed some 9 million times.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Jessica Chan by Today, raps as a nurse talking to the mother of a newborn.

Brilliant. If you think about it, who else but a neonatal nurse would have heard so many baby names?

“The Bible got names like David or Esther. How did you end up choosing Nebuchadnezzar?”

Indeed.

“Parents, I respect you and I know you love your kids. But please, you gotta stop naming them like this.”

Bravo, young lady, about time somebody spoke up about this.

Parents, spare a thought for your kid who’ll have to live with the name you give.

You really want to make things difficult - raised eyebrows, requests to spell the name out, maybe suppressed sniggers or worse?

As British comedy greats Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie showed in this sketch, if your name is “N-I-P-P-L-hyphen-E” you probably shouldn’t make a song and dance about it.

Leave it to a TikTok rapper to do that.