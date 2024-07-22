 Vivian Hsu borrows actress Yvonne Lim’s kid’s scooter for a ride, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Vivian Hsu borrows actress Yvonne Lim’s kid’s scooter for a ride

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu rides a scooter borrowed from home-grown actress Yvonne Lim's daughter in an Instagram video posted on July 21.PHOTOS: VIVIANHSU.IRONV/INSTAGRAM
Jan Lee for The Straits Times
Jul 22, 2024 11:32 pm

Taiwanese star Vivian Hsu may have split from her Singapore-based businessman ex-husband Sean Lee in December 2023, but she is still keeping up with her friends here.

In an Instagram post she made on July 21, the 49-year-old actress uploaded a video of herself riding a pink kid-size electric scooter around the outdoor area of the Mediacorp campus at 1 Stars Avenue.

Tagging local actress Yvonne Lim, 47, Hsu revealed that she borrowed it from Lim’s seven-year-old daughter, Alexa.

Hsu wrote: “Weekends are children’s days. You can ride your bicycles, I’ll take the electric one. Thanks to little Alexa for sharing your favourite ride with me. I was so smooth on it until I had to back up.”

In the video, Hsu can be seen riding smoothly around the Mediacorp campus until she stumbles when she tries to back up the vehicle and has to balance herself with one foot on the ground. Two little boys with helmets on their heads can also be seen cycling around her.

While their faces cannot be seen clearly in the video, they are likely to be Hsu’s only child Dalton, eight, and Lim’s son Alex Junior, nine. Lim is married to former Taiwanese boy band B.A.D member Alex Tien.

Hsu had posted about buying her son a new bicycle on July 2, with a photo of him riding a bicycle in what looks to be an outlet of sporting goods retailer Decathlon.

While Hsu’s work is primarily based in Taiwan – she starred in Taiwanese films like Little Big Women (2020) and series such as Light The Night (2021 to 2022), and held a listening party for her new album It’s My Turn in Taipei in May – the star is often in Singapore as her son attends primary school here.

In June, she attended Taiwanese singer Julia Peng’s solo concert at Esplanade Theatre as an audience member, but was spontaneously asked to go onstage to sing her famous track Smiling Eyes (2005).

