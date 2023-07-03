 Parents slammed online for allowing kids to eat KFC in Japanese restaurant, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Parents slammed online for allowing kids to eat KFC in Japanese restaurant

PHOTOS via FACEBOOK
Jul 03, 2023 10:09 pm

A family allegedly brought food from KFC into a Japanese restaurant in Serangoon NEX, sparking criticism from netizens who felt the parents were not setting a good example for their kids.

According to a post on Facebook page Complaint Singapore, a netizen said she witnessed the incident at Donburi King on June 30.

Apparently, when a waitress questioned the parents over the matter, they said it was because their children do not eat raw food, referring to sushi in this case.

Donburi King’s menu, however, contains cooked food dishes as well.

The post added that the manager of the outlet was absent for the day, and the waitress appeared helpless despite her objections.

Noticing that their exchange had gathered many onlookers, the father told his wife they should have their kids eat inside a KFC instead. However, his wife allegedly insisted on staying, even eating a piece of chicken herself.

Later, when the family received their order from the restaurant, the woman asked the waitress to discard the KFC packaging.

A few commenters said the family should have set a good example for their children, and not openly go against the restaurant’s policy by bringing outside food into its premises. 

 

