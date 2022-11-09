Passenger who shouted vulgarities at cabin crew on SIA flight handed over to airport police

A video posted on TikTok shows a passenger raising his voice at a flight attendant and demanding water.

A passenger who repeatedly demanded alcohol and shouted profanities at cabin crew on board a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore on Tuesday was handed over to airport police upon arrival at Changi Airport.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an SIA spokesman said on Wednesday that the passenger on flight SQ711 was behaving in an unruly manner during the meal service.

“After his multiple requests for alcohol, our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers on board the flight,” said the spokesman.

SIA said the passenger also did not comply with safety instructions from the cabin crew, and caused annoyance and inconvenience to the other passengers on board.

A 90-second video posted on TikTok on Wednesday shows a passenger raising his voice at a flight attendant and demanding water.

At one point in the video, when the flight attendant asked the passenger for his cooperation, the man can be heard replying: “Why you don’t give me f***ing water, you f***ing idiot?”

He continued to direct profanities at the flight attendant and even threatened to “push (him) over”. The passenger was subsequently escorted out of the plane by two auxiliary police officers.

The video has since garnered over 500,000 views.

SIA said a verbal warning was given to the unruly passenger following the incident.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority. SIA apologises to all customers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused by this incident,” added the spokesman.