Passers-by get out of cars to help clean mess after lorry spills crates of beer

SCREENSHOTS: TIKTOK
Sep 12, 2023 06:48 pm

In Portugal, it was wine that flooded the streets. In sunny Singapore, it was beer.

Several passers-by stopped their vehicles at the side of a road to help clean up a mess after several crates of beer fell off a lorry in Kallang recently.

A TikTok video by @eeshark shows a few people picking up and sweeping with their foot shards of broken glass in the middle of a road that was wet with spilled beer. 

The lorry, which was parked on the right side of the road, was transporting crates of Carlsberg beer at that time. 

It is believed to have been making a turn from Beach Road onto Republic Avenue when the crates fell off.

It is unclear, however, when the incident occurred or how long the cleanup effort took.

All the same, kudos to the people who helped. They, uhm... deserve a beer.

@eeshark

I would’ve caused more mess than help based on experience.

♬ Clean Up! - Super Simple Songs

