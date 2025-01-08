Animal cruelty and neglect cases in S’pore hit 12-year high

A total of 961 confirmed reports of animal cruelty and welfare concerns were recorded in 2024, the highest in 12 years.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) called for stronger animal protection laws and enforcement, as the number of confirmed reports of animal cruelty and welfare concerns hit a 12-year high.

A total of 961 confirmed reports were recorded in 2024, according to SPCA’s first full report released on Jan 7 on the state of animal cruelty and welfare in Singapore.

The agency received a total of 1,109 reports of alleged animal cruelty or welfare concerns in 2024, of which 148 were determined to have no valid concerns.

A total of 2,190 animals were victims in such cases, which means an average of six animals were subjected to suffering or death each day in Singapore.

More than half of these were cats, with 1,330 cases, or 60.7 per cent.

Dogs accounted for 376 cases, or 17.2 per cent, while birds came in third with 172 cases, or 7.9 per cent.

SPCA received 283 reports of cruelty in 2024, involving 453 animals.

Of these, 120 were abandonment cases, 84 cases involved physical abuse and 33 were cases in which people intentionally inflicted harm and caused the death of an animal.

The rest involved inhumane trapping, hit-and-run incidents and aversive training methods.

Cats made up the majority of the victims, with 220, followed by dogs with 93, and hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas and guinea pigs with 40.

Thirty-eight birds and 23 rabbits were also victims of cruelty in 2024.

In one case, a pet poodle named Boyboy died after being hit multiple times by a domestic helper in January 2024.

CCTV footage uploaded on social media showed the helper hitting Boyboy with her hand and a rod, as well as hanging him from the balcony railing.

Boyboy was later found dead, with post-cremation remains showing damage to his skull, likely due to forceful blows to the head. In November, the helper was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Another case involved a community cat named FieldField, who was found motionless in Whampoa on Oct 7, 2024.

She was allegedly kicked and had her head stepped on repeatedly before being thrown from the 38th floor.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with the cat’s death.

Cats were the most-abandoned pets, accounting for 153 – or 59.5 per cent – of the total of 257.

This is nearly five times as many as the second-most-abandoned species – hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas and guinea pigs, with 32, or 12.5 per cent.

SPCA said the large number of abandoned cats may be due partly to the lack of consequences for abandoners.

“The impact of mandatory cat licensing, effected on Sept 1, 2024, remains uncertain, as the two-year grace period before full enforcement could see the situation worsen before it improves,” it added.

Another worrying trend highlighted in the report showed that there were more cases of animal cruelty involving young people.

Of the cases of animal cruelty reported in 2024, 15 involved young people. This is more than double the six cases reported in 2023 and seven in 2022.

“While the number is still small, it is deeply concerning when we consider that these are our youngest members of society,” SPCA said in its report.

It noted that cruel acts by youth may “stem from benign intent”, but expressed concern over some cases that suggest malicious intent.

These include instances of mistreatment of pets, as well as community and urban animals.

“Parents and significant adults play a crucial role in fostering children’s respect for animals,” SPCA said.

“In a developmental stage where peer influence takes precedence, youth learn quickly from one another. If the situation is not arrested, they may get desensitised to animal cruelty and regard it as the norm.”

More cases of pets falling from height

SPCA investigated 678 reports of poor welfare in 2024, involving 1,737 animals.

These include instances of dissatisfactory living conditions, high-rise syndrome, pets left unattended, pets allowed to roam freely outdoors, neglected medical conditions, illegal sales of pets and animal hoarding.

Cats were again the most common victims, with 1,110 affected by poor welfare. Dogs and birds came in second and third, with 283 and 134 respectively.

The agency also highlighted 134 cases of high-rise syndrome in 2024, involving 141 animals.

High-rise syndrome is used to describe incidents in which pets fall from height due to the owners’ failure to secure the home.

The majority of the cases involve cats, said SPCA.

“Many of these cases are easily prevented by securing the entryways to a home, such as by installing grilles with closely spaced gaps and/or fully meshing any windows and gates,” it added.

“It is a small price to pay in exchange for our pets’ safety and our peace of mind.”

Stronger animal protection laws and enforcement needed

With the rise in animal cruelty and welfare cases, SPCA has ramped up calls for stronger animal protection laws and enforcement.

This includes imposing stricter penalties as a deterrent, as well as imposing greater accountability on those who make a profit by offering pet-related products or services.

SPCA noted that the laws must take into account the “true cost of an act of animal cruelty”, not just financially but also in the emotional and physical toll borne by rescuers, shelters and welfare organisations.

However, it noted that stronger laws and enforcement are not just about punishment, but also to create a system where “society’s most vulnerable are protected before they ever end up in harm’s way”.

“For the review of the Animals and Birds Act to be truly effective, a consultative approach is key,” SPCA said.

“Rescuers, shelters, and welfare groups, who are on the front lines of animal welfare, offer invaluable insights into the gaps and challenges within the current framework.”

It also said that the authorities have emphasised the inclusion of stakeholders such as veterinarians and animal welfare groups in the consultation process.

The report was prepared by four SPCA officers and one volunteer between Nov 28 and Jan 7. However, the agency highlighted that it “represents the culmination of efforts” by past and present members.

“With 2024 marking a 12-year high in cases, we hope that the additional information will serve as a compelling call to action by everyone,” it said. “Our animals are suffering, and it is up to us to reverse the worrying upward trend.”