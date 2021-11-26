PCF to set up home learning website for its pre-schoolers' parents by 2023

The portal is meant to complement teaching and learning in the PCF Sparkletots schools.

SINGAPORE - Come 2023, parents with children in PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots pre-schools will have access to an online portal with resources to help them support their children's learning.

In a release on Friday (Nov 26), PCF said it will be launching the Home Learning Portal, for the parents to complement teaching and learning in schools.

The website will have age-appropriate educational resources on home learning activities, and also offer virtual classes.

The initiative is part of PCF's efforts to engage parents and to share knowledge on early childhood development and education.

PCF, which is Singapore's largest pre-school operator, with almost 360 pre-schools and an enrolment of more than 40,000 children, held its first parental conference on Friday, where local and overseas experts gave insights. The event was held virtually.

From January next year, parents will also be able to attend workshops where early childhood experts will share strategies and skills to better support their children at home. Topics could include outdoor activities and managing children's digital habits amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Health, and Communications and Information, who attended Friday's event, said that parents have had to find new ways of engaging their children, especially with the changes in routine brought about by the pandemic.

"We know that parents and teachers already do so much for their children when it comes to education. So, it's not about doing more... it's about how to do things better and have more confidence," said Dr Janil, who is also PCF exco chairman.

PCF chief executive Victor Bay said: "We have always been a firm believer that strong partnerships between parents and the school are key to the success of a child's holistic learning and development. This is especially so during a child's first years, as it lays the foundation for life-long learning.

"The Covid-19 pandemic forced us to grow accustomed to the adoption of home-based learning, with greater parental involvement to ensure that our children can continue learning from home."

More than 1,600 parents and educators signed up to attend the conference on Friday.

Madam Winnie Yap, who tuned into the conference on Friday, said it has been a challenge to engage her children meaningfully this past year , with the family spending more time at home.

"Without activities in place, it can be stressful and noisy, especially when you have to work from home, and we are not encouraged to head out during this pandemic," said the 38-year-old, who is self-employed in the education sector.

She has four children, aged one to 10. Her six-year-old daughter is currently attending a PCF pre-school in Sengkang.

"Usually at home, we do some story reading and play games... But sometimes, we run out of ideas. The children get bored easily, and they can't be watching television the whole day," said Madam Yap, who will be enrolling her youngest girl in the same PCF centre next year.