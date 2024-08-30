Pigeon recalls steriliser due to overheating risk

Baby and mother care brand Pigeon has issued a voluntary recall of its SuperFast Steam & Dry Sterilizer due to concerns about potential overheating.

The company is urging customers to immediately discontinue using the product as a precautionary measure.

While the risk of overheating is low, Pigeon has identified the possibility of certain parts of the steriliser melting, it said in a statement.

The recall is a proactive step to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers.

Customers who have purchased the affected product can initiate a refund process through the Pigeon Singapore website.

"Pigeon remains committed to the safety and well-being of its customers," the company said.