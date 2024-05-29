How to set up your office to be functional like PM's

PM Lawrence Wong in his new office at Istana.

Ever wondered what it takes to run a country from behind the scenes?

A recent peek into PM Lawrence Wong’s office gave Singaporeans a glimpse into his world, and surprisingly, it is not all red tape and mahogany desks.

In fact, with a little savvy shopping, you too can achieve a similar set-up. (By the way, this is not sponsored content. We were just trying to avoid being distracted by endless options and getting sucked into doomscrolling.)

1. A sleek standing desk

Front and centre in PM Wong’s office is a sleek standing desk. Clearly, he is a man who understands the importance of combating that dreaded “desk job slump”.

Want to emulate his commitment to both work and well-being? You can find adjustable standing desks at a range of price points these days. The cheapest one we could find at time of writing cost just $2.68 on Shopee, although it was on a 99 per cent flash deal discount.

Literally cheaper than chicken rice. SCREENGRAB: SHOPEE

Just be prepared for some curious stares from your cat when you suddenly rise above your keyboard mid-meeting.

2. An ergonomic office chair

While standing is good, even a PM needs to rest those weary decision-making muscles. PM Wong’s office boasts a sleek and undoubtedly comfortable ergonomic office chair.

While such luxuries can run a steep price, taking advantage of the occasional flash deals available online can help save a pretty penny. At a 99 per cent flash deal discount, this chair will only set you back $0.76.

I don't think office chairs are usually this cheap. SCREENGRAB: SHOPEE

Ergonomics are key here, folks. You are aiming for a chair that whispers “power lunches and policy briefings", not “slouching towards a slipped disc”.

3. Shelving space

No office is complete without adequate storage, and PM Wong’s is no exception. His combination of open shelves and closed cabinets speaks to a man who appreciates both transparency and discretion.

Replicate this at home with a modular shelving unit. We found one that cost between $27.50 to $44 for each unit, depending on the design you choose.

Look at all those options. SCREENGRAB: SHOPEE

Display your most impressive achievements (or that impressive collection of coffee mugs) on the open shelves, while keeping sensitive documents safely tucked away. (We are looking at you, last year’s tax returns.)

4. Other tech essentials

Unsurprisingly, PM Wong’s workspace boasts the technological essentials.

A large monitor dominates his desk, likely used for poring over spreadsheets, drafting speeches, and maybe the occasional late-night game of Stardew Valley. You can get a similar monitor for just over $50.

It even comes with a connecting cable. SCREENGRAB: SHOPEE

Add a high-quality webcam for all those virtual summits (we found one for cheap at only $7.50), and a printer-scanner combo for… well, for printing and scanning important documents, of course (this printer costs only $55, but the ink you need will probably set you back a bit more).

What a steal. SCREENGRABS: SHOPEE

Don’t forget a mouse and keyboard. We found this set that only costs $11.90 at a 60% discount.

Looks a little tacky, but it works. SCREENGRAB: SHOPEE

What will it cost?

Running the tab on this online shopping cart comes down to a grand total of $156.33 – not bad, considering we’ve upgraded your I-can-just-use-my-laptop-at-the-dining-table set-up to a premier-of-the-nation workstation.

Obviously, we happened to find a bunch of these items at a mere fraction of their original price, so your mileage may vary in your own online shopping endeavours. Plus, depending on what you already have at home, you may have an easier time narrowing down the few things you need to get an office space just like PM Wong's.

But hey, a nice standing desk and an ergonomic chair are a good start, right? Now, if you will excuse us, we have some online shopping to do.