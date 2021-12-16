PM Lee is second most admired man by S'poreans, YouGov survey finds

PM Lee Hsien Loong at the Launch of the CDC Vouchers Scheme on Dec 13.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is the second most admired man in Singapore, according to YouGov’s annual study of which public figures people look up to.

YouGov is an international research data and analytics group based in London.

PM Lee is the only Singaporean man to feature in this year’s top 10. He moved up four spots from last year, with 8.67 per cent of the vote.

Topping the list is former United States President Barack Obama, who has occupied the spot for the fourth year in a row.

Keanu Reeves pulled up third, while the rest of the top 10 listed entrepreneurs and celebrities, such as Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates (fifth) and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (ninth).

The women's list was topped by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, followed by British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who made her debut on the list last year in seventh place, dropped out in this year’s edition.

Here's the complete list of Singapore's most admired men and women for the year:

And the top 20 for each gender globally:

Earlier this year, YouGov gathered nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories, asking them, “(From the) people alive in the world today, which (man or woman) do you most admire?” The surveys were conducted online.