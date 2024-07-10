PM Wong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 18

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first National Day Rally speech on Aug 18 at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug 18.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on July 10, said the rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

PM Wong, 51, was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15.

The NDR is a key event in the Singapore political calendar.

In 2023, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his last NDR, announced the $7 billion Majulah Package to help “young seniors” in their 50s and 60s meet their retirement needs.

He also spoke about major housing developments that were to be rolled out, including a new classification scheme for Build-to-Order flats, more public housing options for singles aged 35 years and above and senior-friendly upgrades to existing HDB estates.