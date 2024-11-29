Police arrest 223 in connection with $6.58m scam operations

More than 200 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in over 1,000 scams.

The police are investigating 223 people for their suspected involvement in more than 1,100 cases of scam in which victims lost more than $6.58m.

The 147 men and 76 women, aged between 16 and 80, are suspected of being scammers or money mules, the police said on Nov 29.

The suspects were nabbed during a two-week operation from Nov 15 to Nov 28.

The scams were related to e-commerce, jobs, friend impersonation, investment, internet love and government official impersonation.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence, the police said.

If found guilty of one or several of these crimes, a person may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The police advise members of the public to remain cautious against such scams and reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, to avoid being held accountable if they are used for crimes.

To find out more about scams in Singapore, the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield helpline on 1799.

Those with information about such crimes can submit it via the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness