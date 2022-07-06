Police investigating fight between male driver and woman

A one-minute video circulating on social media showed the man and the woman kicking and shouting at each other on the side of a road.

The police are investigating a fight between a man and woman that occurred on Wednesday morning (July 6) in Beach Road.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 9am.

In the video, which appears to be taken from an upper floor of a nearby building, the woman is first seen shouting and gesticulating at the man from the pavementwhile he is in his car, a white multi-purpose vehicle.

As he is about to drive off, she kicks the car, causing him to exit the vehicle and confront the woman.

After a shouting match, the woman attempts to kick him. He points to his car and slaps the woman.

The woman then kicks the side-view mirror of the car but falls to the ground after doing so. He starts moving back to his car when she gets up and kicks the side-view mirror again. The man then flings the woman to the ground before driving off.