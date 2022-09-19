Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies
A police officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and was subsequently pronounced dead on Monday morning.
According to a statement released by the police, a firearm was found on the scene, and was subsequently seized.
"Based on preliminary investigations, (the) police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing," it added.
The officer was a 29-year-old from the Central Police Division.
The Straits Times has contacted the police to inquire about the type and origin of the firearm that was seized.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now