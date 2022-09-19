Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies

A 29-year-old police officer from Central Police Division was found with a gunshot wound along 1 Bayfront Avenue 1

A police officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and was subsequently pronounced dead on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by the police, a firearm was found on the scene, and was subsequently seized.

"Based on preliminary investigations, (the) police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing," it added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police to inquire about the type and origin of the firearm that was seized.