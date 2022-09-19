 Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies

The officer was a 29-year-old from the Central Police Division.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
A 29-year-old police officer from Central Police Division was found with a gunshot wound along 1 Bayfront Avenue 1.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
A 29-year-old police officer from Central Police Division was found with a gunshot wound along 1 Bayfront Avenue 1PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Sarah Koh
Sep 19, 2022 02:17 pm

A police officer was found with a gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Avenue and was subsequently pronounced dead on Monday morning.

According to a statement released by the police, a firearm was found on the scene, and was subsequently seized.

"Based on preliminary investigations, (the) police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing," it added.

The officer was a 29-year-old from the Central Police Division.

The Straits Times has contacted the police to inquire about the type and origin of the firearm that was seized.

