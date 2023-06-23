Police query man who slapped father at AMK hawker centre

A man was caught on CCTV slapping his wheelchair-bound father in public.

He was caught on camera slapping his wheelchair-bound father in the face and then daring him to call the police.

Now the 48-year-old man is assisting with police investigations relating to the incident at 409 Ang Mo Kio Market and Food Centre on June 18.

According to a video seen by Shin Min Daily News, the man, dressed in a red shirt, stood up, walked towards his father and slapped the elderly man in the face in front of other diners after being scolded by him.

Then he walked away looking smug and even asked his father to call the police.

Furious, the elderly man called the police. He was later taken to the hospital.

A stall assistant at the hawker centre confirmed with the Chinese daily that the father had alerted the police about the assault.

A female stall assistant said that the man's mother worked at a drinks stall at the hawker centre, reported Shin Min.

"He doesn't have a job and would ask his mother for money every day. His father could not tolerate it anymore, so he scolded him that day," she said.

But his mother scolded her husband, telling him that he should not have provoked their son, said the stall assistant.

She also told the paper that the couple were in their 70s.

When Shin Min approached the elderly woman at the drinks stall, she said that her husband has since been discharged from the hospital and did not comment further.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they had received a call for assistance at Block 409, Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, at 11.55am on June 18.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a 76-year-old man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.