Police raids round up 55 people for vice, contraband, including a 14-year-old

The police are investigating 55 men and women for various offences following multi-agency enforcement operations between May 26 and June 15.

A total of 55 people, including a 14-year-old, are being investigated for various offences following a series of joint enforcement operations between May 26 and June 15 by the police, Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Twelve men and one woman aged between 41 and 63 were arrested in a raid at Bedok Central on June 10 for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling operations, the police said on Friday.

The raid also led to 13 men and two women aged between 14 and 35 being investigated for illegal gambling.

In a separate operation on the same day, three massage establishments were found to be allegedly providing massage services without a valid licence.

A 33-year-old woman was also found allegedly offering sexual services in one of the establishments.

In a series of raids in Geylang, more than 17,000 unregistered health products consisting of cough syrup and various sexual enhancement medicines worth more than $7,000 were seized. One operation on June 15 led to a 37-year-old man being investigated for allegedly supplying unregistered health products.

During their anti-crime patrols and roadblocks, police found a vehicle with improvised drug apparatus. Two men aged 36 and 37 were nabbed for suspected drug-related offences.

The 36-year-old man also allegedly possessed 12 vape devices and 43 boxes of vape pods, all of which are banned in Singapore.

Anyone found conducting illegal betting operations, gaming, or lotteries can be jailed for up to five years and fined not more than $200,000.

Those found to have placed bets with an unlicensed gambling service provider or at an unlawful gambling place can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Operators of unlicensed massage establishments can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed up to five years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

Those found guilty of involvement in the management of a place offering sexual services face jail time of up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

A person who supplies any unregistered health product can be jailed up to two years, fined not more than $50,000, or both.

Those convicted of possessing controlled drugs can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $20,000, or both.

Anyone found guilty of consuming controlled drugs can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Individuals found possessing paraphernalia for drug use such as pipes or syringes can be jailed up to three years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those who possess, buy or use imitation tobacco products including vapes can be fined up to $2,000.