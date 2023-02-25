 Police report made against Silat Federation’s finance director over alleged pay irregularities, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Police report made against Silat Federation’s finance director over alleged pay irregularities

SSF said it will work closely with SportSG to minimise the impact of this incident on the coaches and athletes.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Wallace Woon
Feb 25, 2023 02:44 pm

The Singapore Silat Federation (SSF) has filed a police report against its finance director, who has since been suspended, after receiving allegations of irregular salary payments received by some coaches.

In a statement on Saturday, SSF said that it had received feedback from its managing body Sport Singapore (SportSG) alleging that there were irregularities in SSF’s financial practices, which upon checking, revealed information that was “cause for serious concern”.

SSF said that its managing committee filed a police report against its finance director on Thursday after it was informed of the findings by SportSG.

A SportSG spokesman said: “SportSG will work with the SSF to ensure that the training and competitions of Silat athletes are not impacted by the incident. As the case is under investigation, we are unable to share further details.”

SSF said it will fully cooperate with the authorities in their investigations and work closely with SportSG to minimise the impact of this incident on the coaches and athletes in the Silat fraternity.

“During this period, we will continue to support our athletes in their training and competitions,” it added.

SSF said that it would take this opportunity to review its internal processes and strengthen the system.

