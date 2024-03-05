M'sia silat exponent dies after kick during competition

Terengganu silat exponent Wan Muhammad Haikal Wan Hussin, 21, had planned to go back home to Kampung Alor Selising after the tournament in Seremban.

His father Wan Hussin Wan Ishak, 61, told New Straits Times he last saw his son in early-January.

However, on March 2, Haikal collapsed after he was kicked by his opponent during the tournament and was pronounced dead at 1.20am at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital.

"I felt uneasy after receiving multiple calls from the doctors as we drove to the hospital but I remained composed so as not to alarm my wife," said Hussin, adding that he never stopped praying for a miracle.

"My anxiety was put to rest when we received the call informing us of his death. We are sad but his time has come. I do not blame anyone and accept all that happened."

The deceased, who was the fourth of five children, was buried at his home village, which is about seven-hour drive from the hospital.

Hussin said he never imagined that it was only his son's lifeless body that would be returning home.