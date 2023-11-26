Singapore Silat Federation’s CEO Sheik Alau’ddin arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust

Singapore Silat Federation’s (SSF) chief executive Sheik Alau’ddin, a two-time world champion and four-time Coach of the Year, is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations into “financial irregularities in the organisation”.

In response to The Sunday Times’ queries, the Singapore Police Force said on Nov 25: “The CEO of the Singapore Silat Federation has been arrested on Nov 23, 2023 for suspected criminal breach of trust.”

It is unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

An SSF spokesperson confirmed that Sheik “is assisting the CAD with investigations, following a police report filed by the SSF in February 2023 over financial irregularities in the organisation”, and it will cooperate with the CAD throughout its investigations where necessary.

ST had reported in February that the SSF filed a police report against its finance director, following allegations of irregular salary payments to some coaches. He was then suspended before leaving in March. SSF said then that it was told by national agency Sport Singapore that there were irregularities in its financial practices.

Subsequent checks revealed information that was “cause for serious concern”, and the SSF added it would review its internal processes and strengthen the system.

On Nov 23, the SSF informed journalists that a media day for the Dec 27-31 World Pencak Silat Championships and World Junior Pencak Silat Championships to be helmed by Sheik at the Peninsula Excelsior Singapore hotel on Nov 24 was rescheduled. He had been expected to explain new rules for both tournaments in Singapore.

World champion in 1990 and 1994, Sheik stopped competing in 1999 but became national coach – winning the Coach of the Year award for 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2019 – and technical director before his current role.

A SportSG spokesman said it “is aware of the ongoing investigation by the CAD into the financial irregularities at the SSF involving its CEO”.

It added that it is working with the SSF to “safeguard against further financial risks and ensure that Team Singapore silat athletes will continue to be supported on their training needs”.